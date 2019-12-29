Tamil Economic Conference: Min says 50K electric cars likely to be made in TN by 2020

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Automotive giant Hyundai is likely to produce 50,000 electric cars in the State by next year, said Minister for Industries M C Sampath. Speaking at the sixth World Tamil Economic Conference, which kicked off here on Saturday, he said the car manufacturing company has invested about `7,000 crores for the project. “Tamil Nadu has made great strides in industrial development and it received massive investments from the US in 2018-19 and it ranked third in exports to US in 2017-18, only next to Maharashtra and Gujarat,” said the minister.

Delegates from all over the world participated in the event which will go on till December 30.

Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, a former president of Mauritius, said his country had the most competitive economy and investments there could be a gateway to the African market. “The Tamil economic conference provides a platform for various groups to network and share experience for growth and development,” he said adding that about one lakh Tamil people live in Mauritius and they have kept religious and cultural traditions alive.

Oleg Avdeev, Consul-General of Russian Federation, Chennai, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin have taken initiatives to enrich ties between the two countries and they signed an MoU to develop maritime connective between the two countries. He added that works carried out in the Kudankulam plant is a reflection of Russia and Tamil Nadu ties.

Secretary in Ministry of External Affairs T S Tirumurti said the ministry is focused on conducting global investment events and outreach programs to promote growth of the country.“Tamil community abroad has played a crucial role in positioning India abroad as a place for investment,” he said highlighting that the community has also retained its traditions and values. Ravi Pillai, Minister of Finance, Kwazulu Natal, South Africa, said many Tamils were part of the South African freedom struggle. He also expressed concern over the recently implemented Citizenship Amendment Act.

Wishing success

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DMK president M K Stalin in their messages wished the conference a success. Lok Sabha MP S Jagathrakshakan and Principal Secretary of Industries department N Muruganandam participated in the event which was attended by over 100 delegates