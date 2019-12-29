Tamil Nadu's Velayudhampalayam panchayat residents say no to cash for votes

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Villagers of Velayudhampalayam panchayat in Avinashi block have announced that they would not be accepting cash for their votes ahead of the second phase of the local body polls set to happen on December 30. This initiative has won appreciation on social media.



They put up posters around the panchayat which also stated that the public would cast their votes for a candidate to their liking. Also, they criticised people who reportedly distribute money to voters during election time.

Further, the posters noted that taking money or alcohol for casting their vote is shameful and added that violators will be penalised by law.



K Sivan, a villager, said, "Chances of distribution of money to voters is very high as the election is just a day away from being held. So, we wanted to inform villagers that they should not take any money to exercise their right."



Meanwhile, Tirupur Collector K Vijayakarthikeyan chaired a micro observer meeting on Saturday. Micro election observers would maintain vigil at polling booths to ensure fair polling at all six blocks of the district on Monday. The collector informed that nearly 158 polling booths are critical.