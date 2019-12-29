Three booked for theft of ballot box

By Express News Service

PUDUKOTTAI: Following the arrest of a man for robbing ballot box from a booth near Vemmani village in Viralimalai on Friday, cases were booked on three more persons for helping him on Saturday. D Murthy (23) of Periyamullipatti village panchayat president candidate tried to run away with the ballot box from the booth at Periyamullipatti village, but was stopped by officials and arrested.

Murthy was produced before the Keeranur court and remanded in Pudukkottai prison. Three persons namely, Saravanan (30), Ayyappan (27) sons of one Anjali (who had filed nomination but later withdrew in favour of another candidate), and her husband Karuppaiah were also involved in robbery. The three, father and sons duo, were said to be in hiding. Reportedly, the Saravanan, Ayyapan, Karuppaiah and Murthy had involved in an altercation on Friday with one Dhanapal relative of a panchayat president candidate, Rajathi.