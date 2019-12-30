14 Pudukkottai fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Fourteen fishermen from Pudukkottai were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday and charged with poaching in their territorial waters. Three boats were also seized.

The arrested were Kalidass (32), Rakkappan (29), Kalidas (28). Adhavan (20), Harsan (18), Sundar (31), Chinnapambi (47), Praveen, Rajaraman (26), Annadurai (48), Marimuthu (61), Ponnukkutti, and Boopalan (30) from Jegathapttinam.All of them were taken to Kankesathurai Navy camp for inquiry, sources said.

Secure release of fishermen: Vaiko

Chennai: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Sunday urged the Centre to act swiftly and ensure the release of 14 fishermen, who were arrested by Sri Lankan navy, and their boats. Sri Lankan Navy had arrested 14 fishermen of Pudukkottai district who ventured into the sea from Jegathappattinam fishing jetty on December 27 and confiscated 13 boats for charges of poaching, he said in a statement.