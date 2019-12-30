Candidates to be informed on sealing of ballot boxes

NAGAPATTINAM: With the second phase of election set to take place in the district on Monday, the district administration has reportedly instructed returning officers to inform authorised agents and candidates about sealing of ballot boxes. This direction follows a protest in Sirkazhi on Saturday over candidates and agents not being given time to witness the sealing of ballot boxes.

The second phase of local body elections would be held in five blocks in Nagapattinam district on Monday. The controversy on Saturday erupted when DMK cadre alleged they were not given sufficient time visit and be present during the sealing process of ballot boxes in the strongroom-cum-counting centre in Vivekananda College of Arts & Science for Women in Sirkazhi. They laid siege to the building for a few hours.

Additional Collector (Development) MS Prasanth said, “It is not wrong if returning officers complete the sealing process on their own, as the authorised agents and candidates could miss out sometimes. But we have still directed returning officers to ensure proper intimations are given to candidates about the sealing processes after the second phase of polling, following the Sirkazhi issue.”

Prasanth is also investigating what exactly happened on Saturday in Sirkazhi. DMK cadre and those of its alliance partners went on the rampage as they alleged intrusion in strongrooms.

Liquor bottles seized

Ramanathapuram: Ahead of the second phase of local body polls, as many as 432 liquor bottles, which were reportedly meant for sale in the illegal market, were seized from a man near Pattinamkathan. The Kenikarai police later arrested the man — Saravanan.