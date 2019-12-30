Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK asks women's wing members to draw 'kolams' with anti-CAA slogans

Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi has asked the members to draw kolams outside their homes with slogans like "NO CAA, NO NRC," as per DMK chief MK Stalin's instructions.

Published: 30th December 2019 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 12:31 AM

A protestor writes a message on a road during a demonstration against CAA in Chennai Sunday Dec. 29 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Upping the ante against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the DMK on Sunday asked its Women's Wing members to draw kolams (rangoli) outside their homes with slogans against the controversial law and National Register of Citizens on December 30, party sources said.

Party Women's Wing Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi has asked the members to draw kolams outside their homes with slogans like "NO CAA, NO NRC," as per DMK chief MK Stalin's instructions, they said.

Incidentally, such kolams were drawn outside Kanimozhi's CIT Colony residence on Sunday evening.

ALSO READ | Chennai police book eight persons for drawing 'kolams' against Citizenship Act and NRC

The DMK's move comes on a day when eight people including five women were detained and released by the city police for drawing rangoli with anti CAA slogans in Besant Nagar locality.

Police had detained them as the protesters had no permission.

DMK is leading the anti-CAA protests in Tamil Nadu.

The amended citizenship act envisages providing Indian nationality to persecuted minorities such as Hindus from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who came to India as refugees prior to December 2014.

