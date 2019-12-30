Home States Tamil Nadu

Jaggery price shoots up ahead of Pongal festival

Published: 30th December 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Jaggery

Jaggery (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ERODE: Brace yourselves for a bitter-sweet pongal this year as prices of the jaggery — a main ingredient in the chakkarai pongal has shot through the roof. With only a few days left for the Pongal festival, the prices of jaggery have risen steeply bringing cheer among the jaggery producers. According to the producers, over 100 small units were producing gur and jaggery in the Kavundapadi, Gobi, Avalpoondurai, Modakurichi areas. As the district received good rainfall this year, cane cultivated areas were on the rise, helping more production of gur and jaggery. The arrival of gur and jaggery to the Chithodu and Kavundapadi jaggery and the gur markets were on the rise on the weekly shandy day of Saturday for the past few weeks. This week, the price of gur and jaggery rose by Rs 1 and Rs 2 per kg for gur and jaggery respectively.

On the weekly shandy day, the Chithodu market received 8,000 bags (30 kg each) of jaggery on Saturday and sold at Rs 1,250 to Rs 1300 per bag.Over 3,000 bags of gur that came for sales were sold out at a price of Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,250 per bag.

