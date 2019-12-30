Jallikattu bull falls into 20-foot well

TIRUCHY: A Jallikattu bull fell into a 20-foot deep well near Alathur on Sunday while training. The Fire department team after 30 minutes managed to rescue the bull. According to the fire department sources, Kabinraj, a bull rearer from Alathur village near Ponmalai area left his bull in the field after its training. While grazing in the field, the bull accidentally fell into a 20 foot deep farm well.

As the well didn’t have any guardrails and as its covered by greeneries, the bull fell into it. When Kabinraj heard the splash of water, he rushed to the well. On information, a team of fire fighters from the Tiruchy fire department rushed to the venue. As the farm-well was just six-foot wide, the bull was rescued after 30 minutes.