Kolamveri? Chennai police book eight over anti-CAA, NRC kolams

CHENNAI: Eight persons, including five lawyers, were booked by Chennai police on Sunday for drawing ‘kolams’ on the roads at Besant Nagar in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). While Gayathri Khandhadhai, Aarthi, Mathankumar, Kalyani and Pragthy were held for drawing kolams, advocates Mohan, Pavithra Ramanujam and Yogeswaran who went to the police station to enquire about the issue were also detained.

All eight were detained at around 7 am and let off at 10 am, police said. However, police later booked them on charges under IPC Sections 143 (Unlawful assembly) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Gayathri Khandhadhai, a lawyer, and organiser, said first they did not plan to gather people to draw kolams as a sign of protest. “We put out a poster on social media saying people can draw kolam in front of their houses. Some people who did not know how to draw a kolam asked us to draw it in front of their houses. After we finished, we asked people if we can draw kolam against NRC and CAA in front of their houses. Some agreed. Then we started drawing on the roadside and police confronted us,” she said.

“When we asked why they were stopping us, they said they were irritated by what we were doing and we were drawing on the road which is a public place. They booked us for unlawful assembly while we were on the footpath and were scattered,” she said.

The police had told Gayathri and other organisers that they should have obtained permission to draw the kolam. However, Gayathri told Express she had applied for permission and it was turned down.

A senior police officer said it was a preventive detention as they were creating a "public nuisance, hatred and protesting without permission". "Drawing kolam in front of houses is everyone's wish. Why take it up to the road," the police officer asked.

Police detained five of them in a community hall in front of Besant Nagar bus depot. Since they had planned the 'kolam-drawing' protest from 7 am to 10 am, police said they detained them till 10 am. Three lawyers, who went to the police station to enquire about the issue on behalf of the detained people, said they were also detained by police in the same community hall. However, police said only one of the three lawyers was detained because he was "creating a ruckus".

Stalin flays action against protesters

In a Facebook post, DMK president MK Stalin condemned arrest of eight persons in Besant Nagar for drawing kolams to express their protest against CAA and NRC. In the post he said, “This is just one more example of anarchy of AIADMK-led government.” He termed it an attempt to restrict people from exercising their fundamental rights. To condemn the action, women’s wing secretary Kanimozhi urged cadre to draw kolams with words NO CAA and NO NRC in front of their houses on Monday. It was drawn in front of Kanimozhi’s house on Sunday night.