Lack of amenities keeps visitors away from Mayil Ootru falls

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The Mayil Ootru falls attracts a number of tourists, but the lack of basic facilities proves to be disappointment.

The cool breeze and clouds are what attracts visitors, but due to heavy rain in the hills over the past few weeks, the flow has been heavy. Mayil Ootru falls is situated in the foothills of the Pachaimalai at Ladapuram village and water can be seen in October, November, December, January and February.

Thousands of people from Tiruchy, Namakkal, Thuraiyur, Musiri, Kulithalai, Salem and Perambalur come to enjoy the scenery.

However, it is very difficult for people to walk as half of the path has been encroached upon by locals while the other half has thorny bushes on the way to the falls. In 2009, former District Collector Vijayakumar visited Mayil Ootru falls and declared it a tourist attraction. He announced facilities, including stairs near the falls, restrooms, guestrooms and children’s park.

However, the district administration has failed to take any action for 10 years. Kumarasamy Rajendran, an activist, said, “There are a few tourist places in Perambalur district, including Mayil Ootru falls, Koraiyaru falls, Ranjankudi Fort and Sathanur fossil tree. Most of the places are ruined as they have not been properly maintained or protected. Last year, the district administration announced Mayil Ootru falls would be a tourist attraction but no facilities would be provided to tourists. Because of this, fewer people are coming to visit the falls.”

He said the district administration should take steps to improve the area around the waterfalls and ensure protection of tourists during the season. A Tourism department official said, “I took charge recently, but we would check and then take steps to develop the falls.”