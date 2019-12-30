Lack of amenities keeps visitors away from Tamil Nadu's Mayil Ootru waterfalls

Home States Tamil Nadu

It is very difficult for people to walk as half of the path has been encroached by locals while the other half has thorny bushes.

Mayil Ootru waterfall

Mayil Ootru waterfall in Perambalur district| Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Though the Mayil Ootru waterfalls attracts a number of tourists, the lack of basic facilities proves to be disappointment. The cool breeze and clouds are what attracts visitors, but due to heavy rain in the hills over the past few weeks, the tourist flow has been low.

Mayil Ootru falls is situated in the foothills of the Pachaimalai at Ladapuram village and water can be seen in October, November, December, January and February.

Thousands of people from Tiruchy, Namakkal, Thuraiyur, Musiri, Kulithalai, Salem and Perambalur come to enjoy the scenery. However, it is very difficult for people to walk as half of the path has been encroached by locals while the other half has thorny bushes.

In 2009, former District Collector Vijayakumar visited Mayil Ootru falls and declared it a tourist attraction. He announced facilities, including stairs near the falls, restrooms, guestrooms and children’s park. However, the district administration has failed to take any action for 10 years.

Kumarasamy Rajendran, an activist, said, "There are a few tourist places in Perambalur district, including Mayil Ootru falls, Koraiyaru falls, Ranjankudi Fort and Sathanur fossil tree. Most of the places are ruined as they have not been properly maintained or protected. Last year, the district administration announced Mayil Ootru falls would be a tourist attraction but no facilities would be provided to tourists. Because of this, fewer people are coming to visit the falls."

He also added that the district administration should take steps to improve the area around the waterfalls and ensure protection of tourists during the season. "I took charge recently, but we would check and then take steps to develop the falls," said an official from the Tourism department.

