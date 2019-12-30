Man held for desecrating Kamaraj statue

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Srivilliputhur Town police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly desecrating the statue of former chief minister Kamaraj at Ramakrishnapuram in Srivilliputhur.

Sources said that the locals noticed a man placing an objectionable item on the statue in the wee hours of Sunday.

On seeing this, people staged a protest, seeking the man’s arrest. A team of police personnel, led by Virudhunagar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mariraj and Srivilliputhur DSP Rajendran, arrived at the spot and pacified the protesters, assuring them action against the suspect.Police registered a case and based on a CCTV camera footage arrested the Jeyaraman of the same area.