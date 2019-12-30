Home States Tamil Nadu

Pests thrive, but pesticides turn fatal for Tamil Nadu farmers

Farmers claim they need to use five types of pesticides on cotton, maize and castor crops, accuse agriculture officials of not guiding them.

Published: 30th December 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Family of Ramasamy of Keezha Perambalur, who died allegedly due to pesticide poisoning. The family alleges that his health worsened after using pesticides.

Family of Ramasamy of Keezha Perambalur, who died allegedly due to pesticide poisoning. The family alleges that his health worsened after using pesticides. (Photo | EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Farmers have complained every year lives are lost to pesticide poisoning. They said the deaths have gone uncompensated despite the pesticides being prescribed by Agriculture department officials. On December 25, Perambalur farmer K Ramasamy (65) of Keezha Perambalur died in Tiruchy Government Hospital. He had been transferred from Perambalur GH where he was admitted with complaints of pesticide poisoning. Reportedly, he was spraying pesticide on his cotton crop when he fell unconscious and suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea and admitted to hospital. Earlier this year, the father of four lost one son who lived with him.

His family and other farmers said the pesticides provided were ineffective. leading to continuous spraying which eventually led to poisoning. Many farmers said they had to spray more than five pesticides on cotton, maize and castor crops. They alleged Agriculture department officials did not guide them properly with recommendations.

Farmers have been cultivating large quantities of cotton since 2008 in Perambalur district. But after the crops were affected by excessive pest attacks, they complained of having to spray pesticides excessively in recent years.

Since 2014, there have been five deaths. The first death reported in this period was of K Palanivel (40) of Keezha Perambalur who died on December 31, 2014 because of pesticide inhalation and poisoning. He grew cotton. Though the farmers stated more lives have been lost, reported deaths are of four farmers — R Raja (35), S Selvam (27), R Ramalingam (53) and P Arjunan (55). The four were cotton farmers who died in 2017.

Though it was recommended to farmers to switch to maize, the widespread fall armyworm attacks discouraged them. Moreover, they had to spray more pesticides. Later, it was suggested they cultivate castor, but farmers said even after spraying pesticides at least 10 times, pests continued to run amok. This year, over 2,300 acres were planted with cotton in Keezha Perambalur, but they came under attack by pests. Farmers said they were spraying over five pesticides on these crops to control the menace.

‘Not received complaints about pests’
When contacted, Perambalur Joint Director of Agriculture A Ganesan said, “There has not been any complaints about pests in cotton crops. Also, farmers unnecessarily spray pesticides on castor crops, which is why there are problems. At present, it is the harvest period for cotton crops. Pest attack reports on cotton are declining.” He added, “We were not made aware of farmer Ramasamy’s death. We will check on it and forward farmers’ their concerns and also look into the issue ourselves.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pesticides Farmers
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp