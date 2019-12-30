Politics at play as public library remains closed in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A public library constructed on a reserved site in Murugan Nagar at Malumichampatti by the local residents continues to be out of their reach for nearly nine months now. While the people blame local politics for the impasse, officials deny such claims and state that the library has been functional all along.

The library was constructed at the cost of Rs 25 lakhs, most of which was crowdsourced through the Nal Oli Podhu Nala Sangam; a private company's CSR (corporate service responsibility) fund also helped bring the library to life. Given that it was built at a reserved site, the library was handed over to the panchayat. However, the officials are yet to open since they took over in March, say residents.

Several petitions were filed with the district administration and the Madras High Court. Eventually, both authorities ordered the panchayat officials to open the library. Yet, it has not been done yet, says R Shanmugam.

In the summer months, the officials had claimed that the election work and the model code of conduct had their hands tied. However, R Lakshmanan claims that it is micro-level politics that has kept the people from using the library. With the ruling party having a strong base in the region, they do not want to allow a project that does not have their participation, he alleges.

Panchayat officials, on their part, deny all these claims. The library has been functional since it was ready to use in March, they say, adding that a librarian too was appointed. Perhaps, it has been closed for the duration of the local body polls, they suggest.

One P V Sasidharan, who stays right next to the library, challenges the official version. If the library were functional, he would know. And he insists that it is not the case.

Now, the residents have pegged their hope in an independent candidate or a member of the opposition winning the local body polls in their panchayat. This would help to finally have the library opened, says L Kannimarial.