Stage set, seven panchayat unions got to polls today in Erode

ERODE: In the second phase of rural local body elections to be held on Monday, seven panchayat unions in the district are going to the polls. Out of the 1448 posts in the unions - Ammapet, Anthiyur, Bhavani, Bhavanisagar, Chennimalai, Perundurai and Sathy - 218 candidates were elected unopposed.

The voting to elect 1203 village panchayat ward members, 130 village panchayat presidents, 104 panchayat union members and 11 district panchayat members will be held in 919 booths.

163 booths have been identified as were notified as sensitive ones. Three teams of officials were deployed to monitor the sensitive booths.

Sources said that more security would be deployed in sensitive booths and they were being monitored using CCTV cameras, video camera and micro observers.

Wheelchairs sent to booths

To the benefit of the people with disabilities and elderly people, wheelchairs have been sent to all the booths. "In Bhavanisagar and Sathy panchayat unions, 112 and 125 booths are there. All the booths were given one wheelchair each," officials said.

Three-tier security

Collector-cum-district election officer C Kathiravan said that three-tier security was arranged in all counting centres in all 7 panchayat unions in the district where the ballot boxes used in the Phase I polls are kept.

"In each of the 7 counting centres in the district, a control room has been established under the deputy block development officer. A log book is also maintained in each control room. The deputy BDO and police personnel appointed for security duty are in charge of the strong room. They have to sign in the log book. Uninterrupted power supply has been arranged on the premises," he added.