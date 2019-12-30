Stalin flayed for remarks on TN rank

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar on Sunday criticised DMK chief MK Stalin for questioning Tamil Nadu achieving the top rank in National Good Governance Index. In a statement, he said Stalin was making the remark out of jealousy and as an opposition leader his arguments had never been constructive. He also accused him of creating confusion about National Population Register for political gain. He added DMK did little for Lankan Tamil refugees.

Sarath Kumar lauds EPS

Chennai: All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi chief R Sarath Kumar has complimented Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for the State achieving top rank in good governance index. He said the government’s efficient implementation of welfare schemes was reflected in the ranking. He also urged people to vote with awareness in civic polls.