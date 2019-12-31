Appeal to rename agriculture university after Nammazhvar

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: ON the sixth death anniversary of organic farming expert G Nammazhvar, a demand to rename Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU) after him has been put forward. This idea was mooted at a meeting held here on Monday to pay tribute to the crusader of organic farming in the State. Speaking at the meeting, CPI State secertary R Mutharasan said there has been a surge in awareness among people about organic farming and food free of fertiliser residue.

“The culture of presenting saplings at marriages and voluntary tree planting has been growing. Nammazhvar paved the way for this transformation,” Mutharasan said. He also paid floral tribute to the portrait of Nammazhavar. Ayyanapuram C Murugesan of Tamizhar Desiya Munnani, Kaliyappan of Makkal Adhikaram, Pazha Rajendran of Tamil Desiya Periyakkam and S Chandrakumar of AITUC were among those present. Those who spoke at the meeting demanded inclusion of the ideas propagated by Nammazhavar in school textbooks and declaring the Cauvery delta a protected agriculture zone.

In Mannargudi, PR Pandian, general secretary, Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, garlanded the portrait of Nammazhavar.