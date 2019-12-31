DMK sees motive behind TN’s good governance rank

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former minister and DMK’s deputy general secretary I Periyasamy on Monday said the top rank given to Tamil Nadu in the national good governance index was a reward for the AIADMK’s support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament.

Responding to Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar’s statement that DMK president MK Stalin was jealous about the AIADMK government getting the top rank, Periyasamy said in a statement on Monday that Udhayakumar should mind his words while making public statements.