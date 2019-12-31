Kadamabakuttai's tribal population faces difficulties while casting their votes in local body polls

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Even as the district administration had assured transport facilities for tribal people residing in Kadamabakuttai hill station to reach their polling station during elections, complaints of officials allegedly going back on the promise during the second phase of rural local body polls held Monday have surfaced.

Last week, District Collector Dr S Prabhakar and District Rural Development Agency Project Director Periyasamy assured transport facility for tribals living in Kadamabakuttai hill station for 11 kms - from its foothill to polling station located in Aalapatti hill station, which falls under Bettamugilalam panchayat of Kelamangalam block.

C Soundarajan, a 47-year-old resident of Kadambakuttai, said he along with 30 other locals had to trek for about five kilometres in the forest Monday to reach the polling booth.

"We didn't get any information about the transport facility. We trekked inside the forest to avoid taking a 14-km route to the polling station. Even the longest route involves a three-km trek down from Kadambakuttai, four-km walk on plains and again a trek of seven-kilometre to reach Aalapatti from its foothill," he told TNIE, claiming that they had to repeat the exercise while returning.

Narrating his ordeal, Soundarajan said the group had to burst firecrackers throughout the 5-km trek to avoid confrontation with elephants in the forest.

"However, some of the villagers who managed to reach Aalapatti foothill were taken to the polling booth through vehicles arranged by the district administration. Had we been informed in advance, we would have taken the facility provided by the government," he said.

Another villager 55-year-old M Govindaraj voiced a similar grievance alleging that the district officials failed to inform the villagers about transport facility.

Bettamugilalam panchayat secretary Jayakumar said he was unable to arrange transportation because of lack of vehicles fit enough to be used in hill stations.

Blaming it on a person, who was specifically deputed to spread the word, for the issue, the official confessed to have arranged transport facility only from Aalapatti foothill to the polling station.

"Around 90 voters were taken to polling booth in four trips on vehicles. Among the numbers 20 people were from Kadambakuttai," the panchayat secretary said. The Collector Dr S Prabhakar said there would be an inquiry into the issue.

Total number of voters under Aalapatti polling booth: 259

Votes polled : 155 ( male - 88 and female - 67)

Polling percentage : 62 per cent

70 out of 82 Kadamabakuttai villagers exercised their franchise