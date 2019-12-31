Home States Tamil Nadu

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi lists out challenges to Puducherry administration in 2020

In a whatsapp message to mediapersons, Bedi said the challenges included the need to increase revenue from tourism and Excise sectors.

Published: 31st December 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File | EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday listed out the challenges for the territorial administration in 2020.

In her whatsapp message to mediapersons here, she said the challenges included the need to increase revenue from tourism and Excise sectors by bringing in policy improvement in auctioning of licences to deal in Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

There should be improvement in collection of goods and services tax (GST) and collection of more tax from cable TV service, she said.

The rise in revenue would help clear arrears in payment of pensions and also provident funds and strengthen infrastructure, she said.

The former IPS officer said there should also be an increase in the number of sewage connections.

Another important challenge was conducting local body elections and give people of Puducherry grassroots-level democracy, Bedi said.

The others were: conserving groundwater for the benefit of farmers, improving results in schools, particularly in language and Mathematics which were identified as weak areas, filling up of vacancies in posts of teachers in higher education institutions, clearing backlog of vacancies in government departments through direct recruitment and also effect promotions, she said.

Batting for compulsory wearing of helmets by riders of two-wheelers almost from the beginning of her taking over the gubernatorial post in 2016, she said the Motor Vehicles Act should be enforced to ensure people used helmets and to improve conditions of roads and safety of road-users following the directive of the Supreme Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kiran Bedi Puducherry administration
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp