Nainarkoil poll station turns into reunion spot for six schoolmates

Lalitha Ranjani By

Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The slowly moving queue at a poll station in Nainarkoil in the district, suddenly witnessed cries of cheer, when a small group of voters recognised each other.

The poll station, Government Higher Secondary School in Nainarkoil, turned into a mini-reunion for the six-member group, a 2009-batch alumni of the school, as they met each other a decade after passing out.

The schoolmates -- M Prasad, K Prashanth, R Ilayaraja, A Karthika, V Sathyabama and R Indhumathi -- all hailing from Nainarkoil were in their mid-20s.

The excited lot began reminiscing their school days, pointing at various areas on the school premises. While the men stayed back in the village, the women moved out to neighbouring districts after marriage.

They, who came with their children to exercise their franchise, took pride in introducing each other based on their school days.

"The demure Karthika was the school topper then," said Indhumathi. Pointing the school's old ground, Sathyabama said, "This is where we spent most of our time during our school days. While I was into volley ball, Indhumathi was the captain of the school's throwball team."

"Although we come back to our village to vote during every election, we have so far been allotted different polling stations. This year, it has turned out special," said Indhumathi.