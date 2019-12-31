Polling under tight vigil at Valaiyur village following auction charges

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed in Valaiyur village of Manachanallur union on Monday as officials conducted local body polls under tight police cover.

The village came into the spotlight after police booked a bribery case over the auctioning of panchayat

posts.

Following this, a section of voters also threatened to boycott the elections unless the process was taken over officials.

While no incident of violence or boycott was reported on polling day, there was a sense of unease among Valaiyur residents as four sub-inspectors were deployed to conduct elections at a polling station consisting of 1,700 voters.

“Several police officers and political functionaries visited the village in the last few days to keep the situation under control. With chances being very high of the elections being cancelled due to a proposed boycott by more than 200 voters, there is a feeling of uncertainty among candidates,” said Sakthi, a functionary of a party functionary from the village.

A section of Dalit voters in Ward 6 of the village threatened to boycott the election after three panchayat posts, including those of panchayat union councillor, village panchayat president and village panchayat vice-president, were auctioned for a reported sum of Rs 26.92 lakh.

Even as police have lodged a case and are conducting investigations, these voters were unhappy as the elections were being conducted with no opposition. “Except for our ward, all other wards are going unopposed in the village. While there are two candidates for the president’s post, both them belong to the same party and the person who gave the money is surely going to win. How can the desired candidate be chosen by collecting money?

Though we participated in the elections, we hope a proper investigation is conducted and justice prevails,” said a voter who earlier threatened to boycott the polls.

Incidentally, a voter turnout of more than 70% was recorded at the polling booth, which included Ward 6 voters. “Out of 488 voters from the ward, 355, including 171 males and 184 females, turned up for the elections We are happy to have conducted the election in a peaceful manner,” said an official in the

booth.

Missing voters

While no incident of boycott was reported, voting briefly stooped when a section of voters visited the polling booth demanding to know why their names were not on the electoral rolls despite having booth slips.

When officials intervened, they found officials on duty missed the annexure section of the voter list

which had the names of people residing in the new delimited wards.

