Rs 564 crore gets sanctioned for livestock research institute

Centre with 10 major complexes to come up in Salem district; high-level team to monitor process

Published: 31st December 2019 05:33 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday gave an administrative sanction for allocation of Rs 564.44 crore towards setting up the Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences (AIIRLIVAS) at Thalaivasal Koot Road in Salem district. This is one of the pet projects of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for which preliminary works have been going on for many months.

The GO issued in this regard said a high-level project monitoring committee, headed by Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, and comprising senior officials, would be set up to monitor the progress of the project. Of the total cost, `482.70 crore is towards capital and Rs 81.76 crore is the annual recurring cost.  A sum of Rs 35.65 crore has already been sanctioned under the National Agriculture Development Programme (NADP) during 2019-20 and thus Rs 447.05 crore needs to be tied up towards the capital cost.

There are 10 major complexes proposed under the AIIRLIVAS. Livestock farm complex will comprise indigenous cattle unit, sheep and goat unit, piggery unit, native dogs unit, animal quarantine and isolation facilities, farm veterinary hospital, clinical lab and poultry unit.  The dairy processing and product manufacturing complex will consist of cross/bred dairy cattle unit, dairy processing and product manufacturing facility and cattle feed and mineral mixture manufacturing units. The fisheries demonstration complex will have intensive fish seed rearing with aeration facility, modern fish kiosk, aquaponics unit and ornamental fisheries unit.

Post-graduate education complex, extension and skill development complex and research complex, business incubation and seamless integration complex, meat production and processing complex, forage research zone and public interaction zone will be the other complexes coming up under this project.

