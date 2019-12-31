Home States Tamil Nadu

Tension prevails in Tiruchy village where panchayat posts were auctioned

The village came into the spotlight after police booked a bribery case over the auctioning of panchayat posts.

Published: 31st December 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Officials await voters, as voting went on in a snail-paced manner in Valaiyur village near Manachanallur on Monday.

Officials await voters, as voting went on in a snail-paced manner in Valaiyur village near Manachanallur on Monday. (Photo | EPS/m k ashok kumar)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed in Valaiyur village of Manachanallur union on Monday as officials conducted local body polls under tight police cover. The village came into the spotlight after police booked a bribery case over the auctioning of panchayat posts. Following this, a section of voters also threatened to boycott the elections unless the process was taken over by officials. 

ALSO READ: This 106-year-old 'thatha' from Pudukottai is democracy’s champ

While no incident of violence or boycott was reported on polling day, there was a sense of unease among Valaiyur residents as four sub-inspectors were deployed to conduct elections at a polling station consisting of 1,700 voters.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu rural local body poll - Phase 2 voter turnout touches 77%

“Several police officers and political functionaries visited the village in the last few days to keep the situation under control. With chances being very high of the elections being cancelled due to a proposed boycott by more than 200 voters, there is a feeling of uncertainty among candidates,” said Sakthi, a functionary of a party functionary from the village.

ALSO READ: One hacked to death in group clash during polls in Thoothukudi

A section of Dalit voters in Ward 6 of the village threatened to boycott the election after three panchayat posts, including those of panchayat union councillor, village panchayat president and village panchayat vice-president, were auctioned for a reported sum of Rs 26.92 lakh. Even as police have lodged a case and are conducting investigations, these voters were unhappy as the elections were being conducted with no opposition.

ALSO READ: Man flies home from Singapore to cast vote in Tamil Nadu local body polls

“Except for our ward, all other wards are going unopposed in the village. While there are two candidates for the president’s post, both them belong to the same party and the person who gave the money is surely going to win,” said an enraged voter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil nadu local body polls Tiruchy
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp