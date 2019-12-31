The year that went by: Highs and lows of 2019

By Express News Service

As 2019 comes to an end, Express takes a look at some of the changes that took place over the year which could have a long-lasting impact on the every day lives of Tamil Nadu people

Early exam fever

This year the State government decided to conduct common board exams for children as young as Class 5 and 8. The decision was taken in the back drop of the Union Government’s draft National Education Policy proposing board exams for very young children. State government has announced that for the first three years, the board exam results will not be declared and no student will be detained because of poor performance in the board exams. However, after three years the results will be declared and students may be detained if they fail in the board exams, unless the government changes its policy decision. This move has widely deplored by academics who say that board exams for young children causes undue stress for them and it also does not helps in improving the learning among children. However, those who support it say board exams and the detaining students who perform poor in board exams will help improving the quality of education.

Eyes everywhere

The police and other government authorities largely succeeded in convincing people that CCTV cameras is a panacea for all security related issues. In major cities, the police itself has installed CCTV cameras in almost all key places. In Chennai, 2019 saw CCTV cameras being installed in massive numbers. The police now have CCTV cameras installed in almost every street of the city and one can spot a CCTV camera for every few meters. Private establishments too have the cameras installed in the premises. An average citizen’s movement get recorded in several cameras on daily basis and in most cases the person himself not aware of it. The privacy concerns of this is not yet widely discussed. While at international level there are campaigns against the CCTV cameras in public places due to concerns on privacy and state-sponsored surveillance, those type of debates are yet to happen here. But police and the authorities say the CCTV cameras have made it easy to provide security for the people. Other say other simple measures like proper street lights would be far more effective.

EPS unshakable

On the political side, the year marked a phase of political stability. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami continues a smooth sail in the seat despite facing two spells of bye-elections for the State assembly and a Lok Sabha polls in the year. The opposition front led by DMK did sweep the Lok Sabha polls. But the AIADMK managed to win enough number of seats in the assembly bye-elections to remain in power comfortably. Most importantly, the elections decimated the challenges posed by the rebel leader TTV Dhinakaran to Palaniswami’s hold over the party. Now it appears that there is no danger for Palaniswami’s regime in the near future and he may complete the rest of the term in the office. The only caveat is the pending case seeking disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs, including deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. One the administration side, the opposition was unable to galvanise a widespread public opinion against any of the major policy decisions of the the government. While the opposition repeatedly taunted the government for toeing the line of the BJP-led Union government in all matters, the State government has stated that it is only ensuring a cordial relationship with the Central government for the benefit of the State.

Smoggy chennai

Pollution and its impacts became more real in 2019. The smog that engulfed Chennai for a week was a turning point. Pollution stopped being a sporadic incident that always happens in a distant land. There were still no clarity on why and how the smog engulfed the city. While some experts blamed it on the local pollution and the absence of air movement to disperse it, others said it could be the smog from the northern parts of India. In other parts of Tamil Nadu, entire river turned black and at times was filled with froth. For the first time perhaps, 2019 saw people staging protests demanding clean air and action against pollution. The incidents did bring the hazards of pollution to the forefront, but it is yet to be translated into a plan of action for a long term solution. The ban on a range of single use plastics in 2019 is one such step, even though the implementation the ban is still not strictly followed. Perhaps, we can hope for more such measures and proper implementation the coming years.

Remember these events?

January 1: Tamil Nadu government enforces ban on a range of single use plastic items.

January 7: In a rare instance, P Balakrishna Reddy, minister for youth welfare and sports development, resigned from the post after he was convicted in a rioting case by a special court.

January 8: CM Edapaddi K Palaniswami announces that Kallakurichi district will be created by bifurcating Villupuram.

February 26: Pollachi sexual abuse videos surfaced. It shocked the State as several women were affected.

April 18: Polling for Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu

May 24: Results announced for Lok Sabha polls and the DMK-led front bagged 38 of the 39 seats. AIADMK won 9 out of the 22 bypolls for assembly and maintained majority in Assembly.

June 19: All four major reserviors go dry and Chennai faced one of its worst water crisis for the next few months.

August 15: In his independence day speech, Chief Minister announces creation of four more districts which would take the total count of the districts in the state to 37.

September 6: Chief Justice of Madras High Court VK Tahilramani tenders her resignation after much controversy over her abrupt transfer to the Meghalaya High Court.

September 19: Estimates from the Keezhadi excavations estimated the civilisation to be 300 years older than previously thought.

October 21: AIADMK wins bypolls in Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies.

November 8: A thick smog engulfed Chennai.