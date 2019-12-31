This 106-year-old 'thatha' from Pudukottai is democracy’s champ

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: At 9 am sharp, amongst a flurry of activity at the voting booth at Rayavaram in Pudukkottai, the village’s favourite ‘Thatha’ Palaniappa Chettiar arrived at the booth to vote. What’s special about him? He is 106 years old and has voted in every single election.

At 106, one might think that he would need a wheelchair or a walking stick, but this centenarian walks upright, with no help.

He’s alert and answers all questions immediately. He’s been voting since 1932 and says that everyone must exercise their right to vote. “We must all exercise our right to vote. Why would I not vote? I am fit and will choose my leader,” said Palaniappa.

He has a keen interest in the bourses. “I keep myself busy by investing and following the financial market,” he says. Cricket keeps him occupied on the weekends. Many wondered why a well read man like him never stood for elections. He says that he simply wasn’t educated enough for that.

Voting since 1932

He’s been voting since 1932 and says that everyone must exercise their right to vote. “We must all exercise our right to vote. Why would I not vote? I am fit and will choose my leader,” said Palaniappa