Home States Tamil Nadu

Thudiyalur rape case: District court appoints new police officer to probe rape, murder of 7-year old

According to the police, Anandanayagi was appointed as the new investigation officer after the victim's parents requested for it, in order to find the other perpetrator involved with the case.

Published: 31st December 2019 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Days after a Coimbatore special court pronounced sentences in the sexual assault-cum-murder case of a seven-year-old girl from a village near Thudiyalur, the district police have appointed a new police officer to carry out an investigation on the second set of seminal stains recorded in the forensic report.

Upon request

Inspector of Anti Child Trafficking Unit (ACTU), Coimbatore district, G Anandanayagi (42) was appointed to investigate the case on Monday. She is the recipient of the chief minister's police medal for "Excellence in Investigation" this year.

According to the police, Anandanayagi was appointed as the new investigation officer after the victim's parents requested for it, in order to find the other perpetrator involved with the case.

After pronouncing the judgment on December 27 where K Santhosh Kumar was convicted and received capital punishment, the special court for POCSO cases also ordered the police department to further investigate the case.

Trial & error

Interestingly, on Monday, Judge J Radhika who sentenced the accused made changes in the errors present in the judgment.

Sources said that the accused Santhosh Kumar, who is held in Coimbatore Central Prison, was produced before the special court at around 6 pm and the judge read the verdict and made changes to some of the clerical errors. The sentences awarded to the accused were not altered, sources said.

The corrected version of the judgment copy was then handed over to the police. The session lasted for about 15 minutes, following which the accused was taken back to prison.

Sources added that the judge also issued a memo to the stenographer who typed the judgment, seeking explanation for the errors.

On December 27, Santhosh Kumar was sentenced to death for the murder of the seven-year-old victim. He was also sentenced to imprisonment till death on rape charges, seven-year imprisonment for attempting to tamper with evidence and was also ordered to pay a fine amount of Rs 2,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thudiyalur rape case
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp