Thudiyalur rape case: District court appoints new police officer to probe rape, murder of 7-year old

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Days after a Coimbatore special court pronounced sentences in the sexual assault-cum-murder case of a seven-year-old girl from a village near Thudiyalur, the district police have appointed a new police officer to carry out an investigation on the second set of seminal stains recorded in the forensic report.

Upon request

Inspector of Anti Child Trafficking Unit (ACTU), Coimbatore district, G Anandanayagi (42) was appointed to investigate the case on Monday. She is the recipient of the chief minister's police medal for "Excellence in Investigation" this year.

According to the police, Anandanayagi was appointed as the new investigation officer after the victim's parents requested for it, in order to find the other perpetrator involved with the case.

After pronouncing the judgment on December 27 where K Santhosh Kumar was convicted and received capital punishment, the special court for POCSO cases also ordered the police department to further investigate the case.

Trial & error

Interestingly, on Monday, Judge J Radhika who sentenced the accused made changes in the errors present in the judgment.

Sources said that the accused Santhosh Kumar, who is held in Coimbatore Central Prison, was produced before the special court at around 6 pm and the judge read the verdict and made changes to some of the clerical errors. The sentences awarded to the accused were not altered, sources said.

The corrected version of the judgment copy was then handed over to the police. The session lasted for about 15 minutes, following which the accused was taken back to prison.

Sources added that the judge also issued a memo to the stenographer who typed the judgment, seeking explanation for the errors.

On December 27, Santhosh Kumar was sentenced to death for the murder of the seven-year-old victim. He was also sentenced to imprisonment till death on rape charges, seven-year imprisonment for attempting to tamper with evidence and was also ordered to pay a fine amount of Rs 2,000.