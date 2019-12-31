TN has a dynamic, promising economy and human resource: Guv Purohit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 30.5 billion US dollars worth of exports in 2018-19, contributing 9.3 per cent to India’s net exports, said Governor Banwarilal Purohit here on Monday. Speaking at the Chennai Global Economic Summit 2019 and Sixth World Tamils Economic conference award conferring ceremony organised by the Madras Development Society and World Tamils Economic Banwarihal Purohit said, “The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is 229.7 billion US dollars, with a growth rate of 12.5 and the Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) stands at 199.69 billion US dollars.”

“Tamil Nadu has a very dynamic and promising economy and human resource. Tamil Nadu has a diversified manufacturing sector and features among the leaders in several industries such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather products, chemicals, among others. Also TIDCO, SIPCOT, TIIC, and TANSIDCO are jointly developing industrial infrastructure in the State,” the Governor added.

The Tamil Nadu State Government has taken major initiatives to promote the economic development. The State Government had organised the second Global Investor Meet (GIM) in January. The Governor further added that “The recent foreign trip of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to the UK and US and the Emirates achieved 41 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for investments to the tune of `8,830 crores, which could generate around 37,300 jobs. Tamil Nadu secured the second rank in the Growth Innovation and Leadership ((GIL) index for Economic Development in India for the second year in a row.”

During the conference, Governor also conferred the title of Ulagathamizh Maamani (Crown Jewel of World Tamil ) to the eminent personalities from all over the World for their distinguished services to the World Tamil community. Dr V R S Sampath, convener, World Tamils Economic Conference, Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, former president of Mauritius, Dr Palani G Periasamy, Chairman, PGP Group of Companies and other dignitaries participated.