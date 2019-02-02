Do away with negative marks in IIT entrance exams: Madras HC

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what definitely comes as a huge relief to a number of students who lose their entry to prestigious institutions as the IITs due to negative marking, the Madras High Court on Friday ruled against negative marks and said the same should be done away with, immediately.

Justice R Mahadevan, while hearing a petition of a student, S Nelson Prabakaran, said, “This court is of the considered opinion that the system of negative marking in no way, helps the examiner to analyse the intelligence, aptitude or knowledge of the students in any manner. As such, this Court has no hesitation to hold that the system of negative marking has to be done away with, inasmuch as, in the considered opinion of this Court, the same perforce requires reconsideration.”

S Nelson applied in IIT and appeared for mains and was not selected for Advanced Test. The petitioner stated in his petition that he lost in Mains by scoring 47 marks and the cut-off marks were 50.

The counsel for the petitioner, submitted the answer sheet in the court, where Nelson has actually scored 72 and 25 marks were reduced for wrong answers by awarding negative marks.

The petitioner also submitted that the Medical Council of Canada Evaluation Examination, CMC Vellore, The Undergraduate Medicine and Health Sciences Admission Test, Canada, and MCI Rules and Regulations for MBBS in Russia, do carry out entrance examinations but not the negative marking system.

The counsel for CBSE said that multiple options are being given to each of the candidates to choose from and it was also brought to the notice of this Court that the CBSE is no longer the authority concerned and it is the National Testing Agency, Department of Higher Education controlled by the Human Resources department.

Judge R Mahadevan observed that, “Negative marking introduces concern about students’ risk taking, the attitude which is unrelated to the skill or knowledge level of the student. Furthermore, there is no method available with the CBSE or with any other agency to distinguish from guessed correct answer and a known correct answer. It is compounded by their inability to distinguish between an omission deriving from ignorance and deriving from risk aversion. Whenever proven knowledge is considered important, creativity and innovations are equally considered important.”

The Judge directed the CBSE to communicate this order to the National Testing Agency, Department of Higher Education.