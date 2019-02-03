Andhra government plans to construct 30 new check dams across Palar, activists want Tamil Nadu to move SC

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: In what is going to be a big blow to the farmers and the people downstream, the Andhra Pradesh government is working on a proposal to raise 30 new check dams across Palar to hold back water for irrigation purposes.

The people of Vellore, who are already riling over the neighbouring State's decision granting Rs. 41.70 crore for reconstruction and repair of 21 existing check dams, are now looking worried over the adverse impact the new structures are going to leave on making a livelihood.

Since the water is held back in the existing structures across Palar and Vellore, the downstream districts are deprived of the share of water legally bound to be released.

The proposal for constructing new check dams have come to light when a team of officials of Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department's Upper Palar Division visited their counterparts in Chittoor district recently to ascertain the facts.

“We have come to know when inquired at the offices of Superintending Engineer, WRD, Chittoor, and Executive Engineer, Palamaneri, that a proposal for constructing 30 check dams in a gap of 500 meters across Palar has been sent to Andhra Pradesh government for approval,” AP Anbarasan, Executive Engineer, Upper Palar Division, TNWRD, said an RTI reply to Palar activist A Asokan.

The RTI reply has also confirmed Andhra Pradesh government's allocation of Rs. 41.70 crore for reconstruction and repair of 21 existing check dams located in V.Kota, Ramakuppam, Santhipuram and Kuppam mandals three months ago.

The reconstruction/repair project is implemented to raise the height of existing structures at a few places so that more water can be held back.

Asokan, who is also a member of Reversal of Ecology Committee, Vellore, has shot off memorandums to top authorities including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the Prime Minister to intervene on this issue so that Vellore and other downstream districts in Tamil Nadu can be saved from turning into deserts without water in Palar.

He suggests the Tamil Nadu government to immediately move the apex court to restrain Andhra Pradesh government proceeding with the plans for new structures.

“Our State government should approach the Supreme Court to stop Andhra Pradesh from proceeding further either to raise the height of the existing structures or construct new ones,” he said.

Asokan noted that a case on Palar water sharing has already been with the Supreme Court.

Besides approaching the top court in the country, Tamil Nadu government should also knock doors of the Union Government for its intervention to restrain the neighbouring State which had never honoured its commitment of releasing 40 tmc water in Palar river as per the 1892 Mysore-Madras agreement on water sharing, he stated.

Palar Protection Committee leader AC Venkatesan cautioned, “If the concerned authorities of Tamil Nadu fail to wake up now and take the issue seriously, things will slip out of hands, leading to a massive catastrophe in the northern region of the State.”

When asked, a senior WRD officer said, “We have sent a report to the government on the proposal of Andhra Pradesh to construct 30 new check dams. Tamil Nadu government has already raised objection to raising new structures. If they go ahead, our government will approach the Supreme Court to issue a stay.”