Waving black flags at PM lowering image of Tamil Nadu: Nirmala Sitharaman

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday came down heavily on those attempting to waive black flags at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits to Tamil Nadu.

Replying to a question on rising incidents of showing black flags to central leaders for reportedly neglecting the state and "imposing unwanted projects" on Tamil Nadu, she told reporters it was not the BJP which brought such projects.

Even in the case of 'Jallikkattu' (bull taming sport), the then ruling combination of Congress and DMK had banned the sport and it was the BJP government which brought back the sport a year ago, the defence minister asserted.

"Similarly, hydrocarbon and neutrino projects were not sanctioned by the BJP government and the agitators should know about those behind (such projects). The people should ask the purpose of their agitation, which has lowered the image of Tamil Nadu," she said.

The minister was here to address BJP workers on the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

She, however, said she had no specific answer to the party's alliance, particularly with the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

On opposition's criticism that the interim budget was an "election manifesto", Sitharaman said the parties were not able to digest the announcements which were accepted by the people.

Asked about the ban imposed by West Bengal government on BJP rallies, the defence minister said the ruling TMC and its chief minister Mamata Banerjee were "afraid of the growing popularity of BJP".

The TMC, which came to power by coining the slogan that democracy was in peril during the CPI(M) rule, was adopting the same violence against its opposition and harassing them, Sitharaman added.