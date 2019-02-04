1360 km of Tamil Nadu roads made National Highways over last 18 months

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: About 1360km of roads have been upgraded as National Highways (NH) in Tamil Nadu in the last 18 months. Besides, alignment and number of major NH roads, including Chennai-Bengaluru and Chennai - Tiruchy - Madurai, have been rationalised creating the longest North - South and West - South corridors of TN.

The newly-added NH roads comprise developed stretches and 15 State Highways which were chosen for an upgrade. Civil works for widening some highways commenced recently.

According to a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) report, released on November 11, 2018, the total length of NHs in TN increased to 6741.5 km from 5381 km in June 30, 2017. MORTH has carried out major changes in numbering of NHs.

A year ago, 248.4 km of the erstwhile NH 48 Chennai - Chengalpattu, Tindivanam, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Karaikal (Puducherry) was renumbered as NH 32. Recently, NH 32 has been extended by 570.8 km covering Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Thiruthuraipoondi, Thondi, Devipattinam, Ramanathapuram bypass and Sayalkudi.

The NH 38 has been formed for 568 km from Tiruvannamalai to Thoothukudi via Villupuram, Ulundurpet, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Thuvarankurichi, Melur, Madurai and Aruppukottai junction with NH-138 near Thoothukudi Port.

“The new alignments for NH 32 and NH 38 were formed to decongest the old NH roads. The greenfield Bengaluru Expressway may get a new number,” said NHAI sources.