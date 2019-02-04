Chinna Thambi won't be turned into kumki: Tamil Nadu government

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chinna Thambi, the wild elephant which returned to a human habitation after being sedated and transported to the Top Slip hills, would not be turned into a kumki, the state government informed the Madras High Court on Monday.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan told this to a division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, when a PIL challenging the alleged proposal of the forest department to turn the elephant into a kumki came up on Monday.

He also informed the bench that there is no such proposal. On the other hand, the department is taking necessary steps to send it back to the forest, he added.

The elephant is presently said to be roaming in the Amaravathi forest area.

