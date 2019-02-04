CM Palaniswami allocates Rs 65 crore for road safety

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has allocated a total fund of Rs 65 crore to implement various strategies to spread awareness on road safety, said a statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations on Sunday.

The funding was announced ahead of the annual road safety week in the State which is observed from February 4-10. The funds will be used to deploy awareness vans and spread safety tips through radio and television.

The police commissioners of the three districts that has the least number of accidents this year, will be conferred with the Chief Minister’s award.