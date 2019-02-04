Forest department seizes red sanders logs worth Rs 30 Lakh after 6km chase near Gudiyattam

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Gudiyattam range forest department officers seized 33 red sanders logs worth Rs 30 lakh after a 6km-long chase of smugglers at Modikuppam in Gudiyattam, Vellore district near the Tamil Nadu – Andhra Pradesh border on Monday morning.

At around 8.30am on Monday, forest guards were conducting a vehicle check at the Sainagunda check post, bordering the two states, when a Mahindra Xylo vehicle with a Tamil Nadu registration number rammed the barricades and sped off.

A team of at least eight forest department personnel, led by Gudiyattam forest range officer C Mahendran, started chasing the speeding vehicle. They set up roadblocks a few kilometres from the check post.

At the roadblock near Modikuppam under the Kotamita Reserved Forest (RF) Beat, the smugglers, attempting to evade capture, drove into a mango grove. As forest personnel closed in on them, the smugglers finally stopped the vehicle and ran into the woods.

The forest department personnel seized the abandoned vehicle and the 33 red sanders logs in it. The logs were sent to Gudiyattam forest range office.

“The value of the logs would be around `30 lakh. The logs had been cut in Andhra Pradesh. The car was bound for Gudiyattam to reach the Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway. We have registered a case and started investigation,” said Mahendran.

"We had beefed up security in the border areas and were monitoring vehicle movement as part of the ‘Dark Night Operation’. We chased down the fleeing car with the registration number TN 02 AL 6148," the range officer said.