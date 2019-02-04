Home States Tamil Nadu

Forest department seizes red sanders logs worth Rs 30 Lakh after 6km chase near Gudiyattam

Forest guards were conducting a vehicle check at the Sainagunda check post, bordering the two states, when a Mahindra Xylo vehicle with a TN registration number rammed the barricades and sped off.

Published: 04th February 2019 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Gudiyattam range forest department officers seized 33 red sanders logs worth Rs 30 lakh after a 6km-long chase of smugglers at Modikuppam in Gudiyattam, Vellore district near the Tamil Nadu – Andhra Pradesh border on Monday morning.

At around 8.30am on Monday, forest guards were conducting a vehicle check at the Sainagunda check post, bordering the two states, when a Mahindra Xylo vehicle with a Tamil Nadu registration number rammed the barricades and sped off.

A team of at least eight forest department personnel, led by Gudiyattam forest range officer C Mahendran, started chasing the speeding vehicle. They set up roadblocks a few kilometres from the check post.

At the roadblock near Modikuppam under the Kotamita Reserved Forest (RF) Beat, the smugglers, attempting to evade capture, drove into a mango grove. As forest personnel closed in on them, the smugglers finally stopped the vehicle and ran into the woods. 

The forest department personnel seized the abandoned vehicle and the 33 red sanders logs in it. The logs were sent to Gudiyattam forest range office.

“The value of the logs would be around `30 lakh. The logs had been cut in Andhra Pradesh. The car was bound for Gudiyattam to reach the Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway. We have registered a case and started investigation,” said Mahendran.

"We had beefed up security in the border areas and were monitoring vehicle movement as part of the ‘Dark Night Operation’. We chased down the fleeing car with the registration number TN 02 AL 6148," the range officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp