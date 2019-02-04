Gang poses as customers, steals 23 sovereign gold jewellery from expo

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: City police were on the lookout for six persons, who reportedly posed as customers and stole 23.5 sovereign gold jewellery from an expo held at a private hotel on Avinashi Road. After one of the sellers at the expo complained of a missing necklace, police accessed the CCTV footage at the venue and identified the gang.

It was on Saturday that a jewellery unit personnel complained of a 23.5 sovereign gold necklace missing. CCTV footage revealed a group of three persons -- two women and one man -- picking up the necklace from the stall even as they had the salesperson distracted. On information, Race Course police inquired into the matter and checked the CCTV recording. They found that the three persons at the stall were initially accompanied by another three -- two women and one man. The two teams had separated after entering the expo.

After the theft, all six of them left the hotel in an auto. Police said that all six seemed to be from other states; word of the expo had probably prompted them to hatch a plan to steal the jewellery. As they were not carrying any big luggage along with them, police suspected that they might have been staying in a lodge or hotel in the city. Details of the auto they had left in have been collected and police were in the process of tracing it. “Once the auto is found, we will be able to trace their place of stay. Police at all check posts on the district border have been alerted; CCTV footage of the suspects has also been circulated,” they added.

Salesperson distracted

CCTV footage revealed a group of three persons -- two women and one man -- picking up a necklace from the stall even as they had the salesperson distracted