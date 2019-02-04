Home States Tamil Nadu

Leaders pay tribute to Annadurai

Published: 04th February 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other cabinet ministers offer floral tributes at the samadhi of former Chief Minister Annadurai on the eve of his 50th death anniversary in Chennai on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders of AIADMK and DMK paid tribute to the Dravidian ideologue and the late founder of DMK, C N Annadurai on his 50th death anniversary, at his memorial on Marina beach on Sunday. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other ministers paid floral tributes at the memorial and participated in community feasts held at more than 30 locations across the city. 

The DMK observed Annadurai’s anniversary by holding a silent march in the city. DMK president M K Stalin and other senior leaders of the party, also paid floral tributes at Anna memorial and the memorial of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, who has also been laid to rest on Marina beach. Annadurai was first the non Congress leader to become chief minister in Tamil Nadu when his party won the elections in 1967.

Silent march 
