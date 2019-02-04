Man loses right eye, 44 hurt as 500 bulls fight for honour in Alagumalai

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Tirupur district’s second jallikattu organised at Alagumalai on Sunday saw over 500 bulls and 550 tamers enthusiastically taking part in the event that was flagged off by Animal Husbandry minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan in the presence of Collector K S Palanisamy, Superintendent of Police A Kayalvizhi and Animal Welfare Board member A K Mittal. In the event, Karthi, a Madurai-based man, was awarded a two-wheeler for taming eight bulls. An LED TV, a wardrobe and a cot were some of the gifts distributed to the top three winners.

According to sources, of the 45 people injured in the event, a 30-year-old from Madurai lost his right eye. While two persons were referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, four others were sent to government Tirupur hospital.

Of the 30,000 people, who thronged Alagumalai, nearly 20,000 managed to find a place for themselves in the gallery. However, a majority of the visitors complained that the arrangements made by the organising committee for the visitors were not up to the mark.

S Bhuvaneshwari from Tirupur, who was there to witness the event, told Express, “Like last year, the organising committee should have allowed spectators to occupy the gallery in batches. So, we had to leave home without watching the event.”