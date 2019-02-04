Home States Tamil Nadu

Mega leather park to come up on 100 acres in Vellore district

 In a major boost to the leather industry, a mega leather park is likely to come up in Vellore district.

Published: 04th February 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major boost to the leather industry, a mega leather park is likely to come up in Vellore district. The Council for Leather Exports (CLE) is in talks with the State government for providing a suitable piece of land in the district.

According to the CLE’s proposal, the leather park will come up on 100 acres of land and it will house hundreds of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises related to the leather sector. The park is expected to come up at a cost of Rs 350 crore. It will also have a laboratory testing centre and products designing centre.

“The park will give a much needed boost to the leather industry. The State contributes at least 40 per cent of the exports which are made from India in the leather sector and has lot of growth potential,” said Israr Ahmed, regional chairman (South), CLE. “We are chalking out modalities of the project with the State government and they are showing very positive response in the matter. The project is likely to start soon,” he added.

CLE officials claimed there are over 700 medium and small industries functioning in the State and the sector provides job to lakhs of people, at least 80 per cent of which are women. Major leather industries are located in Ambur, Ranipet, Vanniyambadi, Pernambut and Chennai region. The industry  produces products like shoes, accessories, bags, leather garments.

“The availability of quality raw materials, skilled labourers and appropriate infrastructure is an added benefit for the State. The Indian leather and footwear industry is growing and we have been able to penetrate new markets like the US, Russia, Japan, Australia and Poland in recent years. The park will help us to increase exports from the country,” said P R Aqeel Ahmed, chairman of CLE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Council for Leather Exports Mega leather park

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp