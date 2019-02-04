Tamil Nadu: Rajasthani septuagenarian Jain woman fasts unto death in Tiruvannamalai Mutt

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A septuagenarian woman, belonging to Rajasthan, has been observing voluntary fast unto death at a Jain Mutt in Arni in the district.

The 72-year-old Ganadar Sri 105 Sugunthanmathi Mataji, hailing from Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, began her final journey, the fast known as Aryika Deeksha, on February 1 at the Arahanthagiri Digambara Jain Mutt located at Thirumalai, Arni Taluk, in Tiruvannamalai district.

She has been lying idle without taking even a drop of water or food.

She began the fast on Feb.1, since then she hasn't been taking either water or food in order to end self,” K Ajithan, the manager of the Mutt, told Express on Monday.

The elderly woman had performed galaga deeksha nine years ago and later became a monk renouncing the earthly pleasures.

The woman on voluntary fast landed the Mutt in the end of January travelling alone from her native town.

A group of monks, maharajs and matajis, are rendering prayers in the Mutt as Sugunthanmathi Mataji is observing the fast.

The local residents have been making a beeline to the Mutt to see the elderly woman on the fast.

Ajithan informed that another elderly Jain woman ended self after observing fast for a few days last month.