Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Rajasthani septuagenarian Jain woman fasts unto death in Tiruvannamalai Mutt

She has been lying idle without taking even a drop of water or food.

Published: 04th February 2019 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A septuagenarian woman, belonging to Rajasthan, has been observing voluntary fast unto death at a Jain Mutt in Arni in the district.

The 72-year-old Ganadar Sri 105 Sugunthanmathi Mataji, hailing from Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, began her final journey, the fast known as Aryika Deeksha, on February 1 at the Arahanthagiri Digambara Jain Mutt located at Thirumalai, Arni Taluk, in Tiruvannamalai district.

She has been lying idle without taking even a drop of water or food.

She began the fast on Feb.1, since then she hasn't been taking either water or food in order to end self,” K Ajithan, the manager of the Mutt, told Express on Monday.

The elderly woman had performed galaga deeksha nine years ago and later became a monk renouncing the earthly pleasures.

The woman on voluntary fast landed the Mutt in the end of January travelling alone from her native town.

A group of monks, maharajs and matajis, are rendering prayers in the Mutt as Sugunthanmathi Mataji is observing the fast.

The local residents have been making a beeline to the Mutt to see the elderly woman on the fast.

Ajithan informed that another elderly Jain woman ended self after observing fast for a few days last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Fasting woman Jain Mutt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp