Tamil Nadu solar energy policy for 2019 sets 9,000 MW as target

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government Monday unveiled a new solar energy policy 2019 that aims at generating 9,000 MW for the state by 2022.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced in June 2018 that a similar policy released in 2012 would be upgraded by combining the Vision 2023 document released by former late chief minister J Jayalalithaa and also the target set by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy of 9,000 MW installed capacity.

According to the new policy, Vision Tamil Nadu 2023 document includes a solar energy target of 5,000 MW.

To meet the Vision Tamil Nadu 2023 and MNRE 2022 target, substantial solar energy capacity addition was required, it said.

Following the experience gained from implementation of Tamil Nadu solar energy policy 2012, the Tamil Nadu Solar Energy Policy 2019 was created and it provides an inclusive policy framework promoting both utility and consumer category solar energy generation through various enabling mechanisms.

By achieving the target, Tamil Nadu would be an international climate leader for emerging economies by 2023.

The policy would be applicable to projects, programmes and installations relating to solar photovoltaic energy and thermal energy and to both utility and consumer categories.

Of the total 9,000 MW, 40 per cent would be earmarked for consumer category solar energy systems.

The government would review the implementation of the policy every year to evaluate the actual results against policy objectives.

At a function held in the Secretariat, Palaniswami released the solar energy policy 2019 document the first copy of which was received by Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise P Thangamani.

According to the energy department policy note, the installed capacity of solar energy as on March 31, 2018 was 2,034.25 MW.

 

