Voting a major hurdle for differently abled in Tamil Nadu

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Elections are around the corner and facilities for differently-abled at pooling booths come into spotlight.

Even as Election Commission (EC) leaves no stone unturned in ensuring the electoral rolls are clean up to date, there are allegations that it has failed to come up with separate voter list for the differently abled, like Braille list for the vision impaired.

While ramps are very much a reality these days, the idea of Braille electoral photo identity cards (EPIC). , tactile voters list has not been explored yet, because of which a vast number of vision impaired voters could not exercise their democratic right.

Though several visually challenged people have been visiting government offices to find out about the cards, EC officials openly admit they have not even heard of them.

Over the years, to encourage the differently abled to take part in the electoral process, the EC has made special provisions to allow them to vote. The Braille cards are one such facility.

However, several differently abled voters alleged these provisions are not being made properly in the State. From reaching the polling booth to standing in queues till voting are difficult tasks for the differently abled. Because of these hardships, a number of these people stay away from the poll process.

Speaking to Express, a differently abled social activist said under condition of anonymity, “The EC in Tamil Nadu is facing difficulties in providing special amenities for the differently abled during elections. There are many provisions listed by the EC to encourage such voters like transportation to booths, wheelchairs, ramps and the recently announced Braille EPIC for visually impaired voters. As the State EC has failed to maintain a constituency-wise list of differently abled voters, it is hard to make such arrangements in polling centres.”

She noted because of the issues, there has been a big fall in the number of differently abled people voting in the State.

M Kamaraj, a differently abled researcher-cum-activist from Tiruchy, said, “The EC is failing to create awareness among the differently-abled on the facilities available to them. Though we have approached the concerned department to make the facilities available, officials are unaware of them. Thus, many differently-abled people cannot avail any amenities in polling centres. But in doing our duty as citizens, we have to bear the hardships and vote.”

Kamaraj said proper awareness programmes about provisions for the differently-abled should be held across the State.

He also urged swift action to be taken to provide special Braille cards to the visually-impaired in Tamil Nadu.

When contacted, Tamil Kani, election tahsildar from Tiruchy, said, “We are not aware of such initiatives, The EC will be placing special Braille stickers on polling machines to help the visually impaired and wheelchairs and ramps for the differently abled in all polling booths.”

He said the Braille cards had been introduced in Karnataka recently but have not reached Tamil Nadu.