Home States Tamil Nadu

Voting a major hurdle for differently abled in Tamil Nadu

Even as EC leaves no stone unturned in ensuring the electoral rolls are clean up to date, there are allegations that it has failed to come up with separate voter list for the differently abled.

Published: 04th February 2019 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Elections are around the corner and facilities for differently-abled at pooling booths come into spotlight.  

Even as Election Commission (EC) leaves no stone unturned in ensuring the electoral rolls are clean up to date, there are allegations that it has failed to come up with separate voter list for the differently abled, like Braille list for the vision impaired. 

While ramps are very much a reality these days, the idea of Braille electoral photo identity cards (EPIC). , tactile voters list has not been explored yet, because of which a vast number of vision impaired voters could not exercise their democratic right.

Though several visually challenged people have been visiting government offices to find out about the cards, EC officials openly admit they have not even heard of them.  

Over the years, to encourage the differently abled to take part in the electoral process, the EC has made special provisions to allow them to vote. The Braille cards are one such facility. 

However, several differently abled voters alleged these provisions are not being made properly in the State. From reaching the polling booth to standing in queues till voting are difficult tasks for the differently abled. Because of these hardships, a number of these people stay away from the poll process.

Speaking to Express, a differently abled social activist said under condition of anonymity, “The EC in Tamil Nadu is facing difficulties in providing special amenities for the differently abled during elections. There are many provisions listed by the EC to encourage such voters like transportation to booths, wheelchairs, ramps and the recently announced Braille EPIC for visually impaired voters. As the State EC has failed to maintain a constituency-wise list of differently abled voters, it is hard to make such arrangements in polling centres.”

She noted because of the issues, there has been a big fall in the number of differently abled people voting in the State.

M Kamaraj, a differently abled researcher-cum-activist from Tiruchy, said, “The EC is failing to create awareness among the differently-abled on the facilities available to them.  Though we have approached the concerned department to make the facilities available, officials are unaware of them.  Thus, many differently-abled people cannot avail any amenities in polling centres. But in doing our duty as citizens, we have to bear the hardships and vote.” 

Kamaraj said proper awareness programmes about provisions for the differently-abled should be held across the State.

He also urged swift action to be taken to provide special Braille cards to the visually-impaired in Tamil Nadu.

When contacted, Tamil Kani, election tahsildar from Tiruchy, said, “We are not aware of such initiatives, The EC will be placing special Braille stickers on polling machines to help the visually impaired and wheelchairs and ramps for the differently abled in all polling booths.”

He said the Braille cards had been introduced in Karnataka recently but have not reached Tamil Nadu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp