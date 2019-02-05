Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre has ensured we stand together, says Kanimozhi as DMK backs Mamata protest

Earlier, the DMK said that Stalin had spoken to the Trinamool Congress supremo over the phone and wished her success in her ongoing protest.

CHENNAI: The opposition DMK, which had backed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her ‘fight’ to “save democracy” amid her ongoing face-off with the Centre and the CBI on Sunday evening, deputed Rajya Sabha MP M K Kanimozhi, sister of party chief MK Stalin, to extend support in person in Kolkata.  

Speaking at the protest site in the West Bengal capital on Monday evening, Kanimozhi termed the Centre’s acts as a “pre-election gift from Mr Modi to Madam Mamata Banerjee”. The MP, who mentioned that she was representing her party and its president, lashed out against the ruling BJP at the Centre and asserted that any efforts drive apart opposition leaders by using institutions of the central government against them would fail. “It will only bring everyone together... against this fascist BJP government,” she said, alleging that the saffron party had been alarmed by the successful rally of opposition leaders on January 19.  “Today again she (Banerjee) has made the entire country stop in its tracks and turn around and look at her. They (the Centre) have ensured that all of us are here to stand with her and say we will be together,” she said.  

Earlier, the DMK said that Stalin had spoken to the Trinamool Congress supremo over the phone and wished her success in her ongoing protest. “DMK President @mkstalin spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial over the phone and wished her success in the protest she has been holding since last night,” a tweet in Tamil said. Stalin told her that his party would always stand by “struggles in support of regional autonomy”, it added.

Stalin, Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, had attended mega rally organised by Banerjee in Kolkata against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on January 19.

(with agency inputs)

