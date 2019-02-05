Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Cutting 50% earnings of inmates wrong’

The Madurai Bench held that the Rule 481 of Tamil Nadu Prison Rules 1983, to the extent of deducting 50 per cent of the prisoners’ wages, as unreasonable and unconstitutional.

Published: 05th February 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench held that the Rule 481 of Tamil Nadu Prison Rules 1983, to the extent of deducting 50 per cent of the prisoners’ wages, as unreasonable and unconstitutional.A division bench, comprising Justices K K Sasidharan and G R Swaminathan, passed the order while partly allowing a PIL by K R Raja of Madurai, seeking to declare the above rule as null and void. According to the rule, 50 per cent of the wages earned by the prisoners are deducted for their upkeep and 20 per cent for paying compensation to the victims.

While the judges held that apportioning 20 per cent of the wages for crediting to the victims compensation fund is reasonable, they rejected the contentions of the government that 50 percent deduction is insufficient to meet maintenance cost. “After fixing a wage that is not in consonance with provisions of the Minimum Wages Act, it is not open to the government to argue that even 50 per cent is insufficient,” they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madurai Bench Tamil Nadu Prison Rules

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp