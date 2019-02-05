Home States Tamil Nadu

Government guest lecturers urge TN to settle arrears from 2010, implement hike

He added that going by the 2010 pay norms, the State owes each guest lecturer, Rs 15 lakh, if they have worked since 2010.

Published: 05th February 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

UGC head office.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu All Government College UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association on Monday, has submitted a letter to the Department of Collegiate Education and the Higher Education department, demanding pay arrears in correspondence with UGC’s 2010 pay norms and to implement the recent pay hike.

The University Grants Commission, in January, hiked the salary for guest lecturers in colleges and universities to Rs 1,500 per lecture, subject to a maximum of Rs 50,000 per month. In February 2010, the UGC made a similar announcement and fixed maximum pay for guest lecturers as Rs 25,000.

“While the Kerala government implemented the order, Tamil Nadu government has not. Guest lecturers in the State get paid only Rs 15,000 a month,” said Venkatesan Thangaraj, from the association.

He added that going by the 2010 pay norms, the State owes each guest lecturer, Rs 15 lakh, if they have worked since 2010. “No college has spoken to us about revising our pay after the announcement on pay hike has come. The government still hasn’t compensated us according to the old norms. The government needs to act quickly on this injustice,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government College UGC Qualified UGC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp