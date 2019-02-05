Home States Tamil Nadu

Hearing on environmental clearance to Sterlite adjourned to February 20

The Madurai Bench adjourned a public interest litigation filed challenging the environmental clearance (EC) given to the Sterlite Copper smelter in Thoothukudi in 2007.

Published: 05th February 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Sterlite Copper plant

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench adjourned a public interest litigation filed challenging the environmental clearance (EC) given to the Sterlite Copper smelter in Thoothukudi in 2007.

The petition, filed by one Prince Cardoza of Thoothukudi, alleging the company had obtained the clearance by submitting fraudulent documents, had been adjourned previously after the customs department had sought time to submit documents relating to the amount and composition of ore imported by the plant during each shipment.

When the case came for hearing on Monday, a division bench adjourned it to February 20 by giving oral instructions to the government to respond on the availability of experts and machinery to check pollution in industries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sterlite Copper smelter Prince Cardoza Thoothukudi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp