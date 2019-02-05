Jail warden ends life after lover refuses marriage

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY, CUDDALORE: A warden posted in the special prison for women killed herself at her home in the residential quarters inside the Central Prison on Sunday. Police suspect she might have taken the extreme step over a failed love affair,

According to police, C Senthamil Selvi (23) was a native of Thavalakuppam in Cuddalore district, and posted as warden in the special prison for women near the Gandhi Market. Neighbours reportedly found her house locked the whole of Sunday and she did not even come out. Also she did not respond to phone calls which raised suspicion. Following this, neighbours peeped through the window around 10 pm and found Selvi hanging.

KK Nagar police sent the body to Tiruchy GH for post-mortem. Preliminary investigations revealed she was having an affair which turned sore. Selvi had been depressed as a result, which could have forced her into committing suicide, police said. Further investigations are underway.

As news of Selvi’s death reached her family, they staged a protest in front of the Reddichavadi police station and demanded action against the person who allegedly was in a relationship with her, but refused to marry her due to caste difference.

According to Selvi’s relatives the man who was in a relationship with Senthamil Selvi is about to get married on 6 February. When Senthamil Selvi came to know about this, she questioned him and he allegedly told her they belonged to different caste and cannot marry.

This is the second incident in a week in the district where law enforcement personnel committed suicide. On Febuary 2, Muthu (26), an AR constable ended his life reportedly due to mounting stress.Despite special counselling programmes being conducted for police and prison staff to reduce mental stress, suicides are continuing, police officials want these counselling programmes to be improved instead of being conducted for the sake of it.