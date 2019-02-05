Mason gets job after double hand transplant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man, who underwent a double hand transplant, the first-of-its-kind surgery, at a government hospital in Tamil Nadu, was given a job appointment order by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday.

The 29-year-old mason Narayanaswamy from Dindigul was posted as a ward manager under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme.

In 2015, Narayanaswamy lost both hands after he accidentally suffered an electric shock. In February 2018, he underwent bilateral hand transplant at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital where he received the hands of a young donor from Chennai, who died of head injuries sustained in a road accident. After a tedious 10-hour-long surgery, a team of doctors successfully transplanted the hands.

The Chief Minister also gave appointment letters to yoga and naturopathy doctors and tutors who were recruited through the Medical Recruitment Board. Of 72 candidates, the Chief Minister handed over the orders to seven candidates.

Palaniswami also flagged off 15 additional 102 vehicles for mother and child health care services. The vehicles were inducted at the cost of Rs 1.65 crore.

The Chief Minister also handed over Rs 5 lakh cheque to a nurse in the Tambaram Government Hospital who had lost her one-side eyesight in an accident at work.