Home States Tamil Nadu

Pay Rs 50,000 per month, demand UGC qualified guest lecturers in Tamil Nadu

The UGC has recently hiked the salary of guest lecturers in colleges and universities to Rs 1,500 per lectures subject to a maximum of Rs 50,000 per month.

Published: 05th February 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Image of protesting guest lecturers used for representational purpsoe (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Citing University Grants Commission's recent recommendation on salary for guest lectures, Tamil Nadu All Government Colleges UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association has urged the Director of Collegiate Education to provide them the monthly salary of Rs 50,000. The association has also demanded arrear amount of Rs 15 lakh for each UGC qualified guest lecturer working in government and aided arts and science colleges in the State.

In his letter to the Director of Collegiate Education R Sarumathi on Monday, Tamil Nadu All Government Colleges UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association President V Thangaraj has said that the UGC has written two letters, one in February 2010 and another in January 2019, to the State higher education secretaries on providing salary to guest faculty.

"Though the State government had accepted the sixth and seventh pay commission recommendations for teachers, it has not implemented the salary hike recommended for guest faculty. Guest lecturers were currently paid only Rs 15,000 per month, that too only for eleven months in a year, which has affected our livelihood," Thangaraj said.

"So, the government should provide Rs 50,000 per month for salary to the guest lecturers and also pay the arrear amount which we are eligible for from January 2010," he demanded.

The UGC has recently hiked the salary of guest lecturers in colleges and universities to Rs 1,500 per lectures subject to a maximum of Rs 50,000 per month. In Tamil Nadu 3,387 guest lecturers, including 1,826 in first shift and 1,661 in second shift, are working in government arts and science colleges. Among them, around 1,700 guest lecturers possess UGC prescribed qualification. In addition to this, 40 guest lecturers are working in government BEd colleges, sources said.Eom.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
guest lecturers guest lecturers salary Tamil Nadu guest lecturers NET qualified guest lecturers Tamil Nadu colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp