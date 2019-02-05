SHRC orders Rs 50K relief for Dalit family

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission on Monday recommended to the State government to pay Rs 50,000 to a Dalit family and recover the amount from a tahsildhar who failed to clear encroachments on the pathway used by 34 Dalit families residing in a village near Pollachi. The case was filed by one Ramasamy, a resident of Adi Dravida Colony in Vazhaikombu village near Pollachi. He submitted that Ayyaswamy and his wife Subbulakshmi had constructed buildings on the pathway that the families in the locality were using for decades.

Though repeated petitions were submitted and the surveyor found the building was an encroachment, local tahsildar Selvapandi did not remove the encroachments, Ramasamy submitted. Based on the records submitted, commission member Durai Jayachandran held that the tahsildar had violated the human rights of the petitioner.